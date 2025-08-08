Tánaiste Simon Harris Addresses Gaza Crisis, U.S. Tariffs and Wexford Investment

Tánaiste Simon Harris has addressed a wide range of national and local issues during a visit this morning to Wexford, including the crisis in Gaza, U.S. trade tariffs, investment in regional infrastructure, and the cultural importance of the Fleadh Cheoil.

On international affairs, Harris strongly condemned the Israeli government’s latest moves in Gaza, describing proposed actions as “extraordinarily dangerous” and “genocidal.” He called on world leaders—particularly U.S. President Trump—to intervene, stating that only political dialogue could end the violence.

The Tánaiste also addressed concerns over U.S. tariffs, warning they will raise prices and create uncertainty for businesses. While he welcomed a new trade deal that gives Ireland better access than some countries, he stressed more negotiations are needed, especially for Ireland’s drinks and pharmaceutical industries.

Locally, Harris reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to a third-level campus in Wexford, and confirmed that efforts are ongoing to make the former BNY Mellon site IDA-ready. He said the IDA has visited the site and introduced potential investors, with a focus on boosting investment in the region.

Harris also highlighted the potential of Rosslare Europort as a hub for wind energy, noting plans to visit in the coming weeks to explore further development.

Finally, as Wexford hosts the Fleadh Cheoil, the Tánaiste praised the town’s role in celebrating and preserving Irish music, culture and heritage, calling the event “a powerful symbol of Irish identity” and encouraging further cultural investment.

Simon Harris was speaking to Alan Corcoran as he visits Wexford today to turn the sod on the new Enniscorthy Sports Hub

