Teachers Are Being Heard, But Real Challenges Remain – Updates from Day 3 of the TUI Congress in Wexford

As the third day of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) Congress gets underway, Wexford’s own TUI representative Richie Byrnes has shared some key insights into the discussions taking place, the challenges facing teachers, and Wexford’s role in hosting the event.

“It’s a busy day, full of motions and discussions,” said Byrnes. “But these motions are what shape what we do over the next year. They’re really important to us.”

Byrnes noted the positive atmosphere following speeches by TUI President David Waters and Minister Helen McEntee.

“She was warmly received,” he said. “She really listened, and that’s what we need. We know we won’t get everything we ask for, but to be heard is essential.”

One major issue discussed at the Congress was the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence in schools.

“It’s mind-boggling,” Byrnes admitted. “AI isn’t going away, and we’re all trying to figure out how to manage it. When a student can press a button and submit a full project, we lose the value of research, learning, and real effort.”

The union is also calling for better support for teachers returning from abroad, such as those in Australia and Dubai.

“When teachers return home, their experience should be recognised with proper pay and conditions,” said Byrnes. “Any other professional would expect that—and rightly so.”

On the proposed Leaving Cert changes, Byrne voiced serious concerns.

“We’re worried,” he said. “This has to be done right the first time. The Leaving Cert is too important to risk with rushed changes. Teachers and students need clarity and consistency.”

Locally, Byrnes highlighted the issue of housing and cost of living for young teachers.

“In places like Bridgetown College, young teachers are trying to get on the property ladder,” he explained. “It’s disheartening when two professionals can’t meet mortgage requirements. Pay and housing need to match up.”

The Congress brought between 600–700 people to Wexford, including delegates, guests, and families. Byrnes praised the hospitality and local activities arranged.

“We had golf at Wexford Golf Club, historical tours in Enniscorthy and Wexford Town, and people loved it,” he said. “The town is vibrant, welcoming, and people are already saying they can’t wait to come back.”

Related