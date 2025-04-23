Teachers Union Of Ireland Annual Conference in Wexford

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) is currently holding its annual conference in Wexford.

The TUI press officer reported that the union is using the event to highlight key concerns, particularly around resourcing in education across all sectors—primary, post-primary, further, and higher education. He pointed out that Ireland spends the lowest percentage of national wealth on education among OECD countries.

Two major issues to be raised at the conference are:

Concerns over the pace of senior cycle reform, which many teachers feel is being rushed without adequate resources or consultation. Teacher recruitment and retention challenges, with many schools struggling to fill roles and new teachers leaving early due to poor working conditions, lack of full-time hours, and high living costs.

While there is no strike action currently planned, the union may vote on a motion to ballot members for industrial action if progress isn’t made on senior cycle reforms.

