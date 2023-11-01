Teenager hospitalised as anti-social behaviour in Drumgoold continues

A further escalation of anti social behaviour in the Drumgoold area outside of Enniscorthy overnight has resulted in a teenager being hospitalised.

Last night saw a number of fireworks being discharged in the area. A passing motorist was temporarily blinded after a firecracker was thrown at his car. The motorist lost control of his car and subsequently hit a teenager who was standing nearby. Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene and the teenager was brought to Wexford General Hospital. He was detained there and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

All businesses in the area have been forced to close due to ongoing disruption.

Related