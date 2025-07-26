Teenager Rescued by Wexford RNLI at Ferrycarrig on World Drowning Prevention Day

A teenager stranded on a raft by the rising tide was rescued by Wexford RNLI on Friday afternoon, following the swift response of his friend on shore – an incident that took place fittingly on World Drowning Prevention Day (25 July).

The alarm was raised after the young swimmer, realising he was not strong enough to make it back to shore safely, decided not to attempt the swim. His friend immediately contacted the Irish Coast Guard, who in turn alerted Wexford RNLI at 4:57pm. The lifeboat was launched promptly and reached the scene at Ferrycarrig by 5:17pm.

The RNLI crew located the teenager on the raft and brought him aboard their D-class lifeboat before returning him safely to land. The crew commended both boys for taking the right action, noting that the outcome could have been far more serious had the swimmer tried to make it ashore without assistance.

Speaking after the call-out, Wexford RNLI helm Ger Doran underscored the importance of the safety messages issued by the RNLI, Irish Water Safety, and the Irish Coast Guard in recognition of World Drowning Prevention Day.

“This rescue demonstrates the correct action of calling the Coast Guard on 112/999 if someone is in difficulty on or near the water”. Doran said.

So far this year, 42 people have drowned in Irish waters – 10 more than the same period last year. With recent spells of hot weather, more people are heading to beaches, rivers and lakes to swim or cool off, often unaware of the dangers posed by open water.

The RNLI, Irish Water Safety and the Irish Coast Guard are encouraging the public to enjoy water-based activities safely by knowing the risks, planning ahead, and looking out for one another.

Key water safety advice includes:

Always check the weather and tide times before going out

Stay alert for rising tides when walking along the coast

Be cautious of rip currents, which can overpower even experienced swimmers

Swim at lifeguarded beaches, and never swim alone

Remain within your depth and avoid going out too far

Wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid when on the water

Always supervise children near water

Let someone know your plans and expected return time

Carry a fully charged phone or marine VHF radio to call for help

The lifeboat crew involved in the rescue included helm Ger Doran, Damien Foley, James Flood, with David Maguire acting as Launch Authority and John McCleane as the launch vehicle driver.

Their rapid and professional response helped ensure a positive outcome on a day dedicated to preventing water-related tragedies.

