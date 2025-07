14 counties including Wexford will fall under a Status Yellow high temperature warning tomorrow.

It’ll be in effect in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary from midday until 6am on Saturday.

A similar alert for the entire country will take effect at midday on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27 degrees, with Met Eireann warning of issues such as forest fires, heat stress and uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Related