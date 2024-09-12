Temporary Road Closures this weekend to facilitate the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally

Wexford County Council have given notice of temporary road closures in the county this coming weekend.

The Council have decided to close the following roads to public traffic on Friday 13 September, Saturday 14 September and Sunday 15 September 2024 to facilitate the holding of the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally.

Friday 13 September 2024

Ceremonial start to Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally at Common Quay Street and North Main Street, Wexford town.

Road Closures: Common Quay Street (L7509-1) to its junction with Corn Market, North Main Street (L3500-4/5) from its junction with Corn Market to its junction with Anne Street and Anne Street (L7513-1).

Times: 18.00 to 21.30

Alternative Routes: Travelling North Bound on Quay: Common Quay Street to Commercial Quay to Redmond Square to Selskar Street to George Street Lower to Abbey Street to Cornmarket via the R730, L3500, L7505, L7525 and the L7531.

Travelling South Bound on the Quay: King Street to Saint Joseph Street to Roches Road to School Street to Rowe Street to Church Lane via the R733, R889, L7534, L7511 and the L7510.

Saturday 14 September 2024

Stage numbers: 1-4-7 Stage name: Butterfly Farm

Road Closure Times: 08.49 to 18.03

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L5075-2 / L5076-1 / L1013-1 / L10131-0 / L1018-2 / L5068-1 / L5068-2

Townlands: Clogh, Ballaghboy, Huntingtown, Ballinacur, Banntown, Ballynahillen, Island Lower, Island Middle, Island Upper, Rossminoge North, Ballyregan, Boley Upper, Carrigbeg, Rossminoge, Shrule, Raheen (Kilcomb), Monasootagh, Coolnaleen.

Alternative Route

Route: Clogh to Ballaghboy to Ballyhast to Ballinaclare to Ballydaniel to Camolin to Kilcloran to Camolin Park to Ballyduff to Coolnaleen via the R772, L5072 and the L1019.

Saturday 14 September 2024

Stage numbers: 2-5-8 Stage name: Ballycadden

Road Closure Times: 09.18 to 18.36

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L5136-1 / L5135-3 / L5138-3 / L1017-2 / L1017-3 / L10161-1 / L1016-1 / L5147-1 / L5146-1 / L5144-1 / L5145-1.

Townlands: Tinnashrule, Ballyandrew, Boolnadrum, Curralane Oldtown, Lackendarragh, Ballycadden Lower, Ballycadden Upper, Bolinrush, Knockalour, Kiltilly, Bolinahaney, Borris.

Alternative Route

Route: Tinnashrule to Kilthomas to Kiltown to Coolpuck to Ferns Upper to Castleisland to Ferns Upper to Craan to Tombrack to Ballaman to Curraduff to Ballyroebuck to Borris via the L5070, R772, R745, L1020, L5141 and the L1017.

Saturday 14 September 2024

Stage numbers: 3-6-9 Stage name: Kilrush

Road Closure Times: 09.45 to 18.59

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L51411-0 / L10202-2 / L10202-3 / L1037-2 / L6159-1 / L6159-2 / L6160-2 / L6161-1 / L6162-1

Townlands: Ballaman, Ballyboy, Raheen (Tombrack), Knockaree, Ballynaberny, Knockanure, Graigue Beg, Clohamon, Ballinapark and Gorteen.

Alternative Route

Route: Ballaman to Tombrack to Strahart to Clohamon to Bunclody to Gorteen via the L5141, L1020, L2006, N80, R746 and the L2004.

Sunday 15 September 2024

Stage numbers: 10-13-16 Stage name: Killinick

Road Closure Times: 08.16 to 18.32

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L3064-1 / L3064-2 / L7109-1 / L7109-2 / L3065-2 / L7111-1 / L300653-1 / L71111-2 / L71111-1 / L7109-4 / L7113-5 / R736-37 / L7117-1

Townlands: Twelveacre, Ballymacushin, Lough, Allenstown Little, Glaglig, Allenstown Big, Bennettstown, Heaths, Muckstown, Coldblow, Hardyglass, Rathrolan, Cotts, Ring, Ringknock, Ballymacane, Millknock, Churchtown, Sigginstown, Walshestown, Knockhowlin, Paradise, Ballyboy, Linziestown, Ballyboher, Churchtown, Grageen, Grahormick, Hilltown, Garryhack, Jonastown, Yoletown

Alternative Route

Route: Lough to Kisha Cross to Tagoat to Killinick to Horetown to Yoletown via L7107, N25, L3051, L3052 and the L3053.

Sunday 15 September 2024

Stage numbers: 11-14-17 Stage name: Carrig on Bannow

Road Closure Times: 08.54 to 19.10

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L7063-1 / L70631-1 / L70641-1 / L7064-1 / L9005-1 / L30481-1 / L3048-2 / L3048-3 / L7077-1 / R736-22 / L7078-1 / L3070-3 / L7119-1 / L7119-2 / L3070-2 / L3070-1 / R736-17 / R736-16

Townlands: Edwardstown, Levitstown, Scurlogebush, Woodgraigue, Holmanhill, Ambrosetown, Gurlins, Johnstown (Duncormick), Craigue Little, Coolhull, Coolseskin, Cullenstown, Ballygow, Danescastle, Carrick, Grange (Bannow), Bannow

Alternative Route

Route: Edwardstown to Waddingtown to Wellingtonbridge to Bannow to Bricketstown to Taghmon to Harperstown via the R738, R733 and the R736.

Sunday 15 September 2024

Stage numbers: 12-15-18 Stage name: Foulksmills

Road Closure Times: 09.32 to 19.48

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L3033-1 / L3030-5 / L7023-2 / L7023-1 / L4025-3 / L7020-1 / L7020-2 / L7020-4 / L3030-3 / L7025-1 / L7022-2 / L7024-1 / L3032-5 / L30325-1.

Townlands: Raheenduff, Horetown North, Cullenstown, Assagart, Shanowle, Cullenstown, Deerpark, Tottenhamgreen, Shawstown, Dungeer, Ballybeg, Bricketstown

Alternative Route

Route: Foulkemills to Taghmon to Bennettstown via the L3034 and the L7028.

Alternative routes will be signposted.

Please note that it may be possible by prior arrangement with the Wexford Motor Club to facilitate some local access at certain times.

