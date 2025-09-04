Tensions Escalate Between Wexford TD’s Amid Ongoing School Strike

Tensions between North Wexford TDs Brian Brennan (Fine Gael) and Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fáil) have spilled into the public domain amid the ongoing school secretaries and caretakers strike.

Deputy Brennan has criticised Deputy Byrne for posing with protesters outside his Arklow constituency office, accusing him of using the dispute for political gain. Speaking from Sri Lanka, where he is visiting a Wexford-funded orphanage project, Brennan said he fully supports the strike but believes Malcolm Byrne should direct his efforts toward lobbying Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers, who he says holds responsibility for resolving the dispute.

He reiterated his support for school staff, calling their demands for pension parity and leave entitlements “long overdue,” and stressed the impact the strike is having on schools, including in Gorey. Brian Brennan said political point-scoring helps no one and urged a focus on constructive solutions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Malcolm Byrne has defended his attendance at the protest outside Mr Brennan’s Office. Speaking on Morning Mix he insisted he was simply meeting with Fórsa members at their request.

Deputy Byrne rejected claims that he was “playing politics,” saying the union had asked public representatives to meet them at various constituency offices and he had also attended protests outside his own office in Gorey. He clarified that while a photo was taken near Brennan’s office sign, he specifically requested not to stand directly in front of it to avoid politicising the moment.

He emphasised that his focus remains on resolving the dispute and said he has been actively engaging with Fórsa and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers on the issue. Malcolm Byrne added that rather than trading public jabs, government TDs should be working together to ensure a fair outcome for school staff and to minimise disruption to schools in places like Gorey

