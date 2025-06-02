Terror at Carlow shopping centre as man shoots himself dead

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit has completed its examination of the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow where a man died yesterday evening from what is believed to be self inflicted wounds

The scene remains cordoned off while both the Garda Technical Bureau and the Office of the State Pathologist conduct examinations.

Shoppers ran in terror from the Tesco supermarket area as they heard shots ringing out

An update will be issued when cars parked within the cordon can be retrieved, as they have been there since the incident occured Sunday evening at about 6.15pm

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station, with a Senior Investigating Officer appointed to lead the investigation.

A Family Liaison Officer is providing support to the deceased’s family at this time.

Investigating Gardaí once again urge anyone who may have recorded footage of the incident not to share it on social media platforms or messaging apps, but instead to provide it directly to the investing team.

Anyone present at Fairgreen Shopping Centre between approximately 6:00pm and 6:30pm Sunday evening is asked to contact the incident room at Carlow Garda Station.

