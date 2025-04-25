The Air Ambulance is a Gamechanger service in Wexford

The Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) carried out 34 air ambulance missions in County Wexford last year responding to a range of serious incidents including road traffic collisions, falls, and other medical emergencies.

The service plays a vital role in delivering rapid medical care, often transporting patients to specialist hospitals in Dublin such as Beaumont, Tallaght, and CHI Crumlin.

Speaking to South East Radio News Senator Cathal Byrne has praised the air ambulance team, highlighting their life-saving impact on communities, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

He described the service as a “gamechanger” operating 365 days a year.

