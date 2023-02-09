The death has taken place of John Ryan, Principal of CBS in Enniscorthy

The father of two passed away this morning at Waterford University Hospital.

Our reporter Jimmy Gahan has shared the details with South East Radio.

‘Staff and pupils of Enniscorthy CBS are today mourning the sad passing of their school principal John Ryan of Summerhill Wexford, who died earlier this morning after a long illness.

John was in his mid 50s and had been principal of the school since 1999.

He is survived by his wife Eilish, son Sean and daughter Aisling.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced but a mass of thanks giving for a great educationalist is expected to take place shortly in the CBS school.’

South East Radio extends condolences to the Ryan family and to the pupils and staff of CBS Enniscorthy.