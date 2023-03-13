The decreasing number of priests is behind the establishment of a new Pastoral area within the Diocese of Ferns

The new Pastoral area has been established to allow parishioners to think of common solutions to developing the spiritual lives of community in the absence of a parish based clergy.

The new Pastoral are involves 5 parishes: Ballygarret, Kilmuckride, Oulart, Blackwater and Monageer. It also involves 3 curacies: Monamolin, Ballaghkeen and Boolavogue. The Pastoral area was formed following consultation with parishioners in each of the parishes and curacies. Further growth and development of this new model within the church in Ferns will be the responsibility of newly appointed Parish Councils and Father Jim Butler, Fr Bill Cosgrave, Fr Frank Murphy, Fr Paddy Browne and Fr Brendan Noland.

Our reporter Jimmy Ryan has told South East Radio news that a new mass schedule for the 5 parishes and 3 curacies has also been introduced. Vigil masses on Saturday night at 6pm in Ballygarrett, Monageer and Monamolin, at 7pm in Ballaghkeen, Blackwater and Kilmuckridge and at 8pm in Oulart.

Sunday masses at 10am will take place in Ballygarrett, Blackwater and Monageer. Sunday mass will take place at 11am in Boolavogue, Kilmuckridge and Oulart.