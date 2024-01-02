The first road fatality of 2024 prompts a message from Wexford Gardaí to stay safe on our roads

The first death on Irish roads in 2024 occurred in Kildare last night. It happened on the M7 Westbound between junctions 12 and 13 at around 8.45pm.

Four men in their 20s were in the car – one died, one suffered non-life threatening injures, and two didn’t require immediate hospital treatment.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have seen the crash, or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to come forward.

This comes as 2023 has been announced as the worst year for road deaths in over a decade.

184 people were killed on Irish roads and the Road Safety Authority says that nights and weekends were the most dangerous times.

Meanwhile road fatalities in County Wexford recorded a big reduction in 2023. A list of road fatalities in the County year by year:

2018: 2

2019: 7

2020: 7

2021: 7

2022: 9

2023: 3

Wexford Sergeant Niall Maher says that we have to be realistic and there will always be casualties on the roads, but the number of 184 must be reduced.

“We had no serious road traffic collisions in Wexford this festive season and we are very thankful for that. We would like to remind everyone that Operation Surround will be continuing in the coming months and we would like everyone to slow down, wear your seatbelt, don’t use your phone while driving and never ever drink and drive.”

