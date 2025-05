The Garda Commissioner has written to the Ceann Comhairle and Wexford TD Verona Murphy, around what’s described as inaccurate accusations about officers in the house.

It surrounded claims of police brutality around the policing of a pro-Palestine protest in which 11 people were taken into custody.

No complaint has been made to GSOC about the conduct of officers.

Mick Clifford is special correspondent with the Irish Examiner – he says the allegations were made under Dáil privilege

Related