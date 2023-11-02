“The Government cannot become the insurer” – Foulksmills tornado victims not to receive damages

Residents of the Foulksmills area of South Wexford have spent the last year trying to get assistance from the Government for damage caused by a freak weather incident.

A Tornado hit the area last November leaving those that were uninsured in a position where they are unable to carry out repairs.

Local Deputies and Councillors have been calling for parity when it comes to relief, comparing it to the recent damage caused by storm Babet in Midleton in Cork.

Wexford TD Paul Keogh today explained why victims of the Tornado in Foulksmills do not have the same level of assistance from Government as storm victims in Cork:

“The difference between the Foulksmills issue and the flooding issue in Cork, is that on the main street in Midleton no business premises will or have in the last number of years been able to obtain flood insurance. The Government cannot be the insurer for the State. That is up to you to have insurance. Most of the people in the Foulksmills area had insurance and were able to claim. Some residents didn’t but that’s up to the homeowners themselves.”

Meanwhile, homeowners are increasingly worried about damage to their homes caused by extreme weather events.

That’s the findings of a survey of 1000 people in the wake of intense climatic conditions – including severe flooding in Wexford and the Tornado in Foulksmills.

Paul Walsh, CEO of People Insurance, spoke to South East Radio about the increase in costs when it comes to repairing your home:

“Building materials have increased in prices and that’s one of the big issues. The cost of labour, tools and equipment have shot up by almost 30% in the last number of years, and that’s what’s driving it.”

