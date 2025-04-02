The Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy set to move location

In May 2025 the Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy will celebrate 25 years providing cancer support services to the people of Wexford and beyond.

As the annual Hope and Dream fundraiser draws near, the Board of the Hope Cancer Support Centre has announced ambitious proposals for the development of a new, purpose-built facility designed to enhance existing services and to meet the ever-increasing client demand.

The new facility, which the Board expects will be constructed on a greenfield site in the Enniscorthy area, will provide new and improved state of the art facilities for the clients with a cancer diagnosis and their loved ones. On site parking and improved access are also proposed as the Board continues to review how it can best meet and exceed the needs of its many clients.

While the Board had in recent years considered expanding its existing footprint at Weafer Street in Enniscorthy, and had embarked and acquired an adjacent building as part of its initial development plans, it was felt that the refurbishments challengers presented by the building in terms of scale, access and related development issues rendered this option less favourable.

The construction of the new facility on a greenfield site will also overcome what the Board describes as the considerable challenge of maintaining existing client services at Weafer Street during what would have been an extensive and invasive refurbishment process. The Board wish to stress that clients can now be secure in the knowledge that existing services at Weafer Street will be fully maintained during the new construction project.

The Board has commenced the process of identifying a suitable location in the Enniscorthy area to accommodate the proposed new Centre and in this regard the Hope Centre invited those who may have a suitable site available for consideration to contact the Chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Hope Centre at the earliest Opportunity.

