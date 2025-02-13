The Hope & Dream is back

The Hope & Dream 10K event is back!

Now in its 14th year it is set to take place on April 6th in Enniscorthy.

As in previous years, the funds raised will continue to support services for clients, including assessment and support, counselling, reflexology, massage, lymphoedema treatment, children’s counselling and play therapy, as well as support groups, classes, and programmes.

In 2024, the centre 3,670 sessions to 590 clients through one-on-one services.

You can take part virtually again this year or in person. There’s a choice of 10 km or 10 mile distances. Because of added administrative challenges, the Hope & Dream team are asking participants to review the FAQ page before taking part in the event. (https://www.hopeanddream10.com/faqs/)

The Hope and Dream 10 remains a key event in the South East. Over the past 13 years, the funds raised have significantly improved the quality of life for hundreds of people across County Wexford.

