The IFA urges safety during mentally draining time of year for Farmers

Calving season can be a physically and mentally draining time of year for farmers. The IFA is advising farmers to think about their own safety when working alongside animals.

The spring-calving season for 2025 is in full swing on farms across the country. IFA Deputy President and Wexford farmer Alice Doyle says preparation is key.

“Make sure your calving pens are prepared, that it’s safe that you have a calving gate between yourself and the cow, that you won’t be attacked by an angry one. The older cow, I suppose, is used to calving, but you must still be careful of them. But certainly, a maid in her for calving will always be a little more anxious. It’s quite possible that that animal would turn on the farmer, so it’s important that the calving gates are used on that every precaution is taken.”

