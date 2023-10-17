The illegal use of fireworks and antisocial behaviour in Enniscorthy is condemned

Ongoing antisocial behaviour in Enniscorthy is being condemned by locals who fear those involved could soon be seriously hurt.

In the past number of days a number of incidents in the area involving the misuse of fireworks have been circulating on social media.

Local Councillor Jackser Owens, condemned the behaviour and said someone could have been killed.

“I want to condemn the antisocial behaviour this week on the Fairgreen in Enniscorty. Someone could have been seriously hurt or worse, someone could have been killed.”

Wexford Gardai have issued warnings of the illegal use of fireworks under Operation Tombola.

This operation is a nationwide policing plan focused on the prevention and detection of the sale of fireworks and associated public order and anti-social behaviour issues during the Halloween period.

Related