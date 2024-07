A New Ross man is emphasising the importance of wearing a cycling helmet whilst on a bike.

Jim O’Connor who ended up in the emergency department in Waterford following a serious incident on the New Ross Instigue route- believes he wouldn’t be here without his helmet

Jim was upended from his bike accidentally and speaking on Morning mix he said most of the impact was on the back of his head and his helmut took the brunt of it

You can listen to the full story here :

