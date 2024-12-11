The Journey of the Syrian Revolution

The Syrian revolution has been a long and painful struggle for freedom, with countless lives lost, cities destroyed, and families torn apart. One Syrian activist, reflecting on his experiences has provided an insight into the journey of the revolution, the challenges faced, and the gradual improvement that offers hope for the future. Ghiyath living in Aleppo linked in this morning on “Morning Mix” with Alan Corcoran and is making a call for all Syrian refugees to return home.

At the start of the revolution, the Syrian regime’s relentless bombing campaign forced the rebels and revolutionists into a small, confined area in the northwest of Syria. The situation was dire, with civilians and fighters alike enduring constant attacks, leading to significant loss of life. Despite the immense pressure, the revolutionaries held on, believing in their right to freedom and democracy.

The rebel forces, which had been preparing for this battle for years, began a major offensive around Aleppo. Initially, the fight was difficult, but as the regime’s forces weakened, the rebels gained momentum. After just a few days, they liberated Aleppo, and soon, other cities followed, including Hamas. The rebels’ victory culminated in the ousting of Bashar al-Assad from the capital, Damascus.

According to Ghiyath, life during the conflict was marked by constant fear and displacement. Despite the hardships, news of victories by the rebels slowly trickled in, offering a glimmer of hope.

The country now faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding, not just physically but politically. The revolution, which began with the dream of establishing a democratic Syria free from dictatorship, has transitioned into a battle for peace and stability across the nation.

In a message to Syrians living abroad, Ghiyath is urging those who fled to consider returning home.

He says while challenges remain, Syria is becoming a safer place, and the country needs its people to rebuild.

