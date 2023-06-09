The Little Library in Redmond Park targeted by vandals again overnight

A Local Councillor has expressed his outrage at overnight vandalism in Wexford’s Redmond Park.Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly has revelaed that the Little Free Library in Redmond Park had been burnt out over night.
Mr Kelly posted about the vandalism on his Facebook page this morning
“Absolutely raging & saddened at the same time.
Got a call earlier today from Martin (Wexford Working Mens Club) to say that the Little Free Library in Redmond Park had been vandalised again. But this time they decided to burn it.
The level of recklessness and disregard for our shared spaces is hard to comprehend. I first put a little library in here over 6 years ago. It has survived storms and blizzards, but more importantly it has been loved by many. But it is now gone.
Due to the (very recent) targeting it has been getting, with a heavy heart I have decided that it will not be reinstated.
If you know who did this, feel free to get in touch with me. Please share if you can.
Btw, CCTV is coming, but for me this not just about knowing who did this, it is to understand the WHY they did this.”