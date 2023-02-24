The man who died in a fatal crash on the N25 outside Ballinaboola, on Wednesday night has been named as PJ Whitty.

Late of Hillview, Carnagh, Guserane, PJ is survived by his loving parents Kathleen and Paddy (Whitty), partner Melissa (Whelan), daughters Abby, Katie and Emily, brothers Larry, Mark, Liam, Diarmuid and Oisín, sisters Amanda, Jamie and Áine, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced.

The collision occurred at approximately 7.10 p.m. Wednesday and involved two cars and a tractor.

The driver of one of the vehicles, PJ Whitty, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Condolences have been pouring out on social media this morning. Verona Murphy TD posted;

‘While you rest in peace PJ, our thoughts are with Melissa, your gorgeous little girls, your Mam, Dad, brothers, sisters, and all your extended family, on their tragic loss. Please pray for them.

PJ Whitty RIP’.

Two juvenile female passengers of this vehicle aged six and nine were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries, with one of the two removed to a Dublin hospital due to a head injury. She has since received treatment and is making a good recovery. The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged 70s and 30s, were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries. Garda Niall Maher has the following appeal: Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling along this route between 6:40 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. are asked to make this footage available to gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.