The Mark Flood Memorial Sportive takes place this Sunday

Starting from the Good Counsel College grounds, New Ross this Sunday 12th February starting at 9.30am, sign on at the canteen from 8.30am.

The sportive is held in memory of the late Barrow Wheelers member Mark Flood who died in a tragic accident while out cycling with the club on 24 April of last year.

The Sportive is accepting online entries only and no sign on entries will be accepted on the day. Entry fee is €30 (an extra €20 for non-Cycling Ireland members).

Follow the link to register: https://eventmaster.ie/event/990yfw5HWJ

A percentage of the proceeds will go to The New Ross Community Hospital and New Ross Search and Rescue.