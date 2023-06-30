The May 2023 Homeless Report has been published – with increases in Wexford and nationwide

12,441 people were homeless in May – a new record high.

Department of Housing figures show 8,742 adults and 3,699 children were in emergency accommodation.

In Wexford 42 adults accessed emergency accommodation in the week of 22-28 May 2023 with 32 families in emergency accommodation in the South East region.

Despite the increase, the Housing Minister has defended the Government’s approach to the crisis.

Darragh O’Brien says opposition parties were way off the mark in their predictions of a tsunami of homelessness.

He said a crisis has been averted because of the measures that Government brought in.