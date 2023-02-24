The most popular baby names are….

Jack remained the most popular name for baby boys in Ireland in 2022 – for the sixth year in a row according to the CSO.

There was a change though in the most popular girls’ name last year – with Emily now number one – replacing Fiadh.

Emily last took top spot in 2019.

Owner of Aughrim based personalised wooden baby item business MiniBel.ie, Chloe O’Neill says the names don’t match up for her as she has only engraved 1 Emily item this year, here is her top boy and girl name list:

Girls:

Ava/Eabha

Ayla/Aodhla

Caoimhe

Elsie

Fiadh

Freya

Harley

Roisin

Lottie

Sadhbh

Willow

Boys:

Arlo

Bobby

Cooper

Daithi

Kai

Fionn

Jamie

Luke

Luca

Oisin

Ronnie

Rian

Teddy/Teidi

