The most popular baby names are….

Jack remained the most popular name for baby boys in Ireland in 2022 – for the sixth year in a row according to the CSO.
There was a change though in the most popular girls’ name last year – with Emily now number one – replacing Fiadh.
Emily last took top spot in 2019.
Owner of Aughrim based personalised wooden baby item business MiniBel.ie, Chloe O’Neill says the names don’t match up for her as she has only engraved 1 Emily item this year, here is her top boy and girl name list:
Girls:
Ava/Eabha
Ayla/Aodhla
Caoimhe
Elsie
Fiadh
Freya
Harley
Roisin
Lottie
Sadhbh
Willow
Boys:
Arlo
Bobby
Cooper
Daithi
Kai
Fionn
Jamie
Luke
Luca
Oisin
Ronnie
Rian
Teddy/Teidi
