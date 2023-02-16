The scientific formula to make “Happy Songs”!

Why is it some songs just make you want to air guitar around the kitchen or sing out loud in the car?!

Well according to Music psychologist Dr Michael Bonshor there is actually a formula behind the happiest songs ever, and here it is:

They include a speed of 137 BPM and are in major key

They have a verse-chorus-verse-chorus structure

They also hav the element of surprise such as a key change or unexpected set of notes (think “7th chords”!)

They have 4 beats in every bar with a short intro

They have a bright tone and repeated riffs

According to the formula, the top 10 scientifically happy songs are:

Good Vibrations by The Beach Boys I Got You (I Feel Good) by James Brown House of Fun by Madness Get the Party Started by P!nk Uptown Girl by Billy Joel Sun Is Shining by Bob Marley I Get Around by The Beach Boys YMCA by Village People Waterloo by ABBA September by Earth, Wind & Fire

So there you have it the actual formula behind “Happy Songs” & the top ten!

Is your favourite there?!