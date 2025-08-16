“The Security of Europe Is at Stake”: Brendan Howlin Warns Ahead of Trump–Zelenskyy Meeting

The security of the European continent is at stake ahead of a proposed meeting between the Presidents of America and Ukraine next week.

That’s according to the former Labour Foreign Affairs spokesperson Brendan Howlin.

Donald Trump’s hailed his meeting with Vladimir Putin as “great and very successful” – despite not reaching a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The US President will now welcome Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House on Monday, which he says will pave the way for a total end to the fighting.

Speaking to South East Radio News, former TD Howlin said that he hopes that Zelensky can now outdo some of the proposals made by Putin:

“There will be further meetings, hopefully, we expect, as you know, Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Washington early next week. So hopefully, you know, the old view is that Trump listens to the last person he heard, and hopefully that some of the negativity put in his ear by Putin can be dispelled at Monday’s meeting with Zelensky, but most of Europe will still be holding their breath because at stake is the security of this continent.”

Brendan Howlin also told South East Radio News that while last night’s (Friday’s) press conference will be met with relief, that it is still a worrying time overall:

“Putin went away from Alaska, obviously very self-satisfied. He gave absolutely nothing. And yet, the American President has brought him back into the fold, met him on American soil, and basically put no more pressure on him than had been on him in advance of coming. So it’s a worrying time still. It is quite clear that Putin continues to make completely unreasonable demands for the integration, into Russia, of the territory of Ukraine. And he’s not being resisted in that.”

