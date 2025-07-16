The Stores sold for €1.2 million

The Centenary Stores, on Charlotte Street, in Wexford Town, was sold for €1,200,000.00 at auction earlier today.

The iconic building was initially up for auction that was scheduled for this Thursday, but this was been brought forward to today at lunchtime.

Carrying a guide price of €750,000, the legendary building sold for €1.2million and at this stage the new owners are unknown. It is also unknown as to what purpose the building will have in the future.

The Landmark licenced premises extends to 1,761SQM over four floors and is suitable for a wide variety of uses.

