The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited Wexford General Hospital today

The Taoiseach surveyed the extent of the damage caused by the fire and paid tribute to the staff at the hospital and the emergency services on the successful evacuation of the hospital.

He has said that the government will do “anything humanly possible” to get everything up and running as soon as possible.

Stay tuned to South East Radio this weekend for updates on the situation and to hear a replay of Alan Corcorans’ interview with the Taoiseach on Monday.

Photo credit: www.louischarlespresland.co.uk