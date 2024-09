The use of e-books and e-audiobooks in libraries jumped by 20 per cent last year.

More than 930 thousand e-books and over 1 point 6 million e-audiobooks were loaned in 2023.

The lending of traditional print books, CDs and DVDs also recorded a rise of 18 per cent.

Hazel percival from Wexford Library explained the benefits of the online library & e-books

