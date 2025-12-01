According to the HSE, There’s been an earlier start to flu season this year.It says cases are on the rise in communities with 418 reported last week, compared to 213 the week before.The health body is asking people to get vaccinated to protect themselves against severe symptoms, ahead of the Christmas period.

Experts attribute this shift to a combination of factors, including the increased circulation of flu strains following a period of relative calm during the COVID-19 pandemic. With less widespread viral exposure over the past couple of years, the population’s immunity to seasonal flu has decreased, making people more susceptible. This has led to an earlier onset of cases in places like Wexford, where local health services have reported a surge in flu-related hospital admissions. The early start has also been linked to fluctuating temperatures and social gatherings that may have allowed the virus to spread more rapidly.

In Wexford, the increased flu cases are putting pressure on local hospitals and GP services. Health officials are urging the public, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible. With flu season expected to peak in the coming weeks, experts are concerned that an early start could mean a more intense winter for the healthcare system. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, providing updates, and encouraging good hygiene practices to prevent further spread.

