There’s still time to register for this years Hope & Dream

All roads lead to Enniscorthy this Sunday 6th April for the Hope & Dream in its 14th year at 10.15am.

Similar to last year, the proceeds will again go to supporting services for clients. These include assessment and support, counselling, reflexology, massage, lymphoedema treatment , children’s counselling and play therapy along with support groups, classes and programmes. In 2024, the centre delivered 3,670 sessions to 590 clients across one to one services.

There is a choice of a virtual event again this year along with the option of 10 km and 10 mile.

Hope and Dream 10 continues to be a major event in the South East. The money raised over the past 13 years has made a huge difference to the quality of life for hundreds of people across County Wexford.

People can still sign up in person at the Presentation Center in Enniscorthy today & tomorrow from 10am to 8pm on both days. Registration will strictly end at 8pm on Saturday 5th April.

There will be NO facility in the Riverside Hotel on the morning of the race on April 6th to register, return card and money or to collect race packs and t-shirts.

Event Co-Ordinator Michael Jordan said everyone has their own reason for taking part

