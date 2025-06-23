Back to News

‘Think Before You Flush’ Campaign Supports Cleaner Beaches and Marinas

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Wexford County Council is continuing its partnership with the Think Before You Flush campaign and the Blue Flag Programme through 2025, aiming to protect Wexford’s award-winning beaches and marinas from sewage-related pollution.

Launched in 2023, this collaborative initiative raises public awareness about responsible bathroom habits in coastal areas, especially during the busy summer months. The core message is simple: only flush the 3 Ps—pee, poo, and paper. Items like wipes, cotton buds, and sanitary products—even if labelled flushable—should go in the bin, not the toilet.

Flushing the wrong items can block wastewater systems, causing sewage overflows that harm rivers, lakes, and coastal waters. To tackle this, Think Before You Flush signage is being installed at Blue Flag beaches and marinas across County Wexford, guiding beachgoers on how to protect these vital marine environments.

Bronagh Moore, Coastal Communities Manager at Clean Coasts, highlighted the shared responsibility:

“Protecting our beaches and marinas is a shared responsibility… Together we must continue to focus on protecting our coastlines and preserve these vital ecosystems.”

Mary Hussey of Uisce Éireann echoed the message, noting that the campaign’s success relies on community support and public awareness.

This bathing season, everyone is encouraged to support this campaign by adopting better flushing habits. Small changes can have a big impact—help keep Wexford’s coast clean and safe for all.

Learn more at: www.thinkbeforeyouflush.org

Dan McCarton (Uisce Éireann), Roisin Fitzgerald (Clean Coasts), Ian Plunkett (Wexford County Council), Helen Lawlor Coulet, Jack Redmond, Mary Hussey (Uisce Éireann) and Eoin Kinsella were pictured at the Blue Flag Awards in the Raverport Resort Hotel Curracloe on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell
Malcolm Byrne TD, Mary Hussey (Uisce Éireann), Cllr Pip Breen (Cathaoirleach Wexford County Council), Bronagh Moore and Dan McCarton (Uisce Éireann) pictured at the Blue Flag Awards in the Raverport Resort Hotel Curracloe on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell
Pictured at the Blue Flag Awards in the Raverport Resort Hotel Curracloe on Friday were Mary Hussey (Uisce Éireann), Eddie Downes (New Ross), Dan McCarton (Uisce Éireann), Aidan Bates (Kilmore Quay Marina) and Roisin Fitzgerald. Pic: Jim Campbell
At the Blue Flag Awards in the Raverport Resort Hotel Curracloe on Friday were Mary Hussey (Uisce Éireann), Ian Plunkett (Wexford County Council) and Dan McCarton (Uisce Éireann). Pic: Jim Campbell
