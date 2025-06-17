Think Blue Flag and Flush to Protect Beaches and Marinas in County Wexford

2023 marked the commencement of a collaborative effort between the Think Before You Flush campaign, Wexford County Council and the Blue Flag programme. This partnership was established with the common objective of informing individuals visiting coastal areas during the summer months about appropriate waste disposal practices in public restrooms. This important collaboration extended through 2024 and into 2025, with the ongoing goal of maintaining the cleanliness and tidiness of Ireland’s Blue Flag beaches and marinas, as well as protecting its remarkable marine ecosystems from sewage-related contamination.

The “Think Before You Flush” campaign, operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann, emphasises the importance of appropriate flushing behaviour and disposal of items including wipes and other sanitary products, even if they are labelled as flushable. Only the 3 Ps: pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet, everything else should go in the bin. When items such as wipes and sanitary products are flushed down the toilet, they can cause serious blockages in wastewater systems, leading to sewage overflows which can pollute our rivers, lakes, beaches and coastlines.

To protect Ireland’s vital coastal ecosystems, Wexford County Council are working to promote the Think Before You Flush campaign and responsible waste disposal. This collaborative initiative will see participating authorities displaying Think Before You Flush signs at Blue Flag beaches and marinas. The signage will explain appropriate flushing behaviour, identify the 3 P’s and encourage the use of sanitary bins in toilets.

Talking about the importance of safeguarding our Blue Flag beaches and marinas Bronagh Moore, Coastal Communities Manager at Clean Coasts had this to say: “protecting our beaches and marinas is a shared responsibility and it’s fantastic to see such strong collaboration between councils, environmental partners and the wider community. Together we must continue to focus on protecting our coastlines and preserve these vital ecosystems now and into the future.”

Mary Hussey, Wastewater Regional Operations Senior Manager at Uisce Éireann, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Clean Coasts and their ongoing collaboration with Wexford County Council. The Think Before You Flush campaign shines a light on the link between what you flush down the toilet and how it can end up on your local beach. The success of this campaign hinges on the participation and support of the public, beachgoers, residents and tourists alike. The hard work and positivity of everyone involved is inspiring to see.”

This bathing season let’s all support our Local Authorities and the Think Before You Flush campaign in fostering greater environmental responsibility. By making small adjustments we can create a significant positive change. Let’s improve our flushing habits and enjoy healthier marine environments for generations to come!

Learn more about the Think Before You Flush campaign at https://thinkbeforeyouflush.org/

