This Easter Weekend, Consider All Care Options in County Wexford and Beyond

As the Easter Bank Holiday approaches, HSE Dublin and South East—which includes County Wexford—is encouraging the public to consider all available healthcare options before heading straight to Emergency Departments (EDs).

While EDs remain open and available to treat all patients, including over the Easter weekend, the most urgent and life-threatening cases will be prioritised, which means those with non-urgent issues may experience longer wait times.

There are several services that may offer faster and more appropriate care:

GPs and Out of Hours GP services

Injury Units (for broken bones, sprains, burns, wounds, and more)

Pharmacists for minor illnesses and advice

These services are often more accessible for non-emergency issues and help reduce pressure on busy emergency departments.

Martina Queally, Regional Executive Officer for HSE Dublin and South East, said:

“We have plans in place across our hospital and community services to support high attendances at Emergency Departments over the Easter holiday weekend. However, it is important that people continue to consider all care options available to them including injury units, GP Out of Hours, and community pharmacy.”

Local hospitals, including those serving County Wexford, are already experiencing high demand. Teams across the region—including South East Dublin, Wicklow, Waterford, Kilkenny, Carlow, and South Tipperary—are working closely to support patient care during this busy time.

The HSE reminds everyone that in an emergency, you should never delay. Call 999 or 112 if you or someone else is seriously ill or injured.

“We hope everyone has a healthy and safe Easter weekend,” said Queally. “Our staff are here to help in emergencies, but it’s important to explore other options when the need is less urgent.”

For more information and updates, visit HSE.ie.

Related