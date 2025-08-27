“This Isn’t Just About Rosslare – This Is A Project Of National Significance”

The economic impact of the second largest civil construction project in Ireland is expected to be substantial, with up to 2,000 jobs to be created during and after construction.

It’s as Rosslare Europort is preparing for a landmark expansion with plans to build Ireland’s largest offshore renewable energy port — a development that promises to play a key role in the country’s transition to green energy.

Over €40 million has already been spent with local contractors and the port is now seen as a critical piece of national infrastructure.

Glenn Carr Director of Commercial Business Units at Rosslare Europort speaking to Alan Corcoran said:

“This will position Rosslare as a hub for offshore energy just like Dublin became a centre for financial services it’s not just about short-term works — it’s about long-term, sustainable jobs and securing Ireland’s energy future.”

Construction is expected to begin within 12 months subject to planning approval, with the new facilities operational by 2028 to support offshore energy deployment from 2029 onwards.

The project includes deepening the harbour, the addition of two major new berths and the creation of over 20 hectares of reclaimed land.

“We’re about to lodge our planning application for what will be the largest offshore renewable energy port development in the history of the country,”

