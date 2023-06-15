This Sunday in Wexford ‘Rebellion Day’ marks the 225th Anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion

A day of historic, cultural and civic celebrations and commemorations is set to take place in Enniscorthy town and the National 1798 Rebellion Centre this Sunday, June 18th on the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

At the centre, which is dedicated to showcasing and sharing the history of the 1798 Rebellion; a day of remembrance, commemoration and celebration is on offer for all the family. Visitors will enjoy a choral event to open the occasion at 12.30 followed by a day of demonstrations, showcases and workshops featuring a 1798 Rebel Camp by the Enniscorthy Re-enactment Society. Gorey blacksmith, Finin Liam Christie, will demonstrate making a replica pike. Music will be provided by the Wild Turkeys and tour guides from the 1798 Centre will have demonstrations during the day which showcase the types of weapons used by both sides of the conflict during the battle of Vinegar Hill, there will be traditional craft and market stalls and face painting for kids is also on offer.

The day will come to a close as the historical re-enactors will take to the streets at 4 pm to make their way to Market Square where they will be met by the ‘Red Coats’. The Rebels and Redcoats will engage in an ‘Historical March’ through Enniscorthy town to Market Square and across Barker’s Bridge with commentary (and skirmishes) along the way.

Later this week ‘The Longest Day’ Commemoration will take place at 6 pm, on Vinegar Hill. This will be an evening of readings, poetry, song and music, followed by a laying of wreaths.

On June 25th at Killanne a commemoration for John Kelly, the Boy from Killanne will take place. There will be a Pike march to the graveyard in Killanne with speakers, Seán Óg Doyle, Gloria Binions, and Michael Fortune of folklore.ie and historian, Rory O’Connor. Refreshments, Music and dance will be on offer afterwards in Rackard’s pub, Killanne.

Taking the summer of 225th-anniversary events to a close on the 11th to the 13th of August in Rathangan, Co. Wexford. A Storytelling house, historical talks, living history demonstrations, a book fair, and a wreath-laying ceremony will take place with Clear Rath Heritage.

The 225th anniversary events are held in honour of the 1798 Rebellion the historic insurrection launched by the United Irishmen aimed at overthrowing the Kingdom of Ireland, severing the connection with Great Britain and establishing an Irish Republic based on the principles of the French Revolution

Rebellion 225 is being hosted by Wexford County Council working closely with the 1798 National Rebellion Centre and local communities across Wexford, with funding support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. To plan your visit to a Rebellion 225 event see www.visitwexford.ie/rebellion