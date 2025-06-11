Thousands of Wexford families to benefit from Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance

4,628 families in Wexford to benefit from Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance. Families across Wexford will be supported with the cost of sending their children back to school, said Fine Gael TD, Brian Brennan

Deputy Brennan said €54.4 million has been secured nationally for the scheme this year to help eligible families.

“The Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance provides a really important once-off payment to the 3,248 eligible families in Wicklow towards the cost of school clothing and footwear.

“The rate of payment for 2025 is €160 for children aged 4 – 11 and €285 for children aged 12 years and over in second level education. It will be paid during the week beginning 14th July and majority of payments will be paid automatically with no application required.

“I know the pressure families can be under with back-to-school costs, and this allowance will go a long way in helping people.

“I urge all families to check their eligibility for this important scheme and encourage any family who do not receive notification from the Department of an automated payment to make an application online on www.MyWelfare.ie.

“The Scheme itself is extremely important in terms of easing that financial burden associated with the purchase of uniforms and shoes ahead of the new school term. Fine Gael are deeply conscious of the need to continue to support families”, concluded Deputy Brennan.

