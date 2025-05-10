Thousands Walk for Darkness Into Light Across Six Wexford Towns

Thousands of people gathered across county Wexford early this morning (Saturday) to take part in the Darkness into Light walks in aid of Pieta, the suicide prevention charity.

The walks began at 4.15 a.m. in several locations, including Bunclody, Enniscorthy, Courtown Harbour, Wexford Town, Rosslare, and New Ross, with a strong turnout reported in each area.

Funds raised from the event will go towards providing Pieta’s free services, including therapy, crisis helplines, and bereavement support, helping families affected by suicide across the county.

Mayor of Wexford Catherine “Biddy” Walsh attended the Wexford Town walk this morning, and told South East Radio News:

“I suppose the thing that struck me most of all is the amount of people that I knew that had been touched by suicide and they are post-suicide, still out there, fighting for people who may be suffering and I think that’s what we have to concentrate on is the people out there amongst our community that we meet every day in the week that are suffering.”

