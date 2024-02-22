Three Co. Wexford Hotels recognised in the 2023 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards

Three Co. Wexford Hotels have been recognised in the 2023 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards.

The Amber Springs Hotel & Spa Resort in Gorey won silver in the Ireland’s Family Friendly Hotel category. Marlfield House Hotel and The Duck Restaurant in Gorey also took him silver in the category for Ireland’s Small Wedding Hotel – 100 people or less. Kelly’s Resort Hotel in Rosslare won bronze in the category for Ireland’s Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant.

Now in their 34th year, the Gold Medal Awards are recognised as the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry. The Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards received over 460 entries in 2022. This ranged from hotels, guest houses, country houses, restaurants, cafés, bars and catering companies from across the country. An important factor in the Gold Medal Awards is the credibility and impartial nature of the judging process. Every property that undergoes this process is subject to benchmarking against a strict set of criteria and a blind site inspection conducted by the judging panel.

Judged by industry experts, the Hotel & Catering Review Gold Medal Awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the island of Ireland.

