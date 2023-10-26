Three Finalists are set to represent Wexford at the NHI Care Awards

Nursing Homes Ireland are delighted to announce that Three representatives from Three different Co Wexford nursing homes have been included in the final shortlist vying for top honours as finalists in the Nursing Home Ireland Care Awards 2023, in association with Homecare Medical. The Co Wexford finalists are:

Caru Team (Newross) SignaCare Newross

Catering Team (Newtonbarry) SignaCare Bunclody

Philip Carr, Volunteer (Enniscorthy) Castlegardens Nursing Home & Memory Care Center

Phillip Carr, The SignaCare Catering team, and the SignCare Caru Team, are Three of 24 finalists across a range of disciplines within the nursing home sector who are going forward to the national awards ceremony final that will take place Tuesday 7th November in The Round Room @ The Mansion House, Co Dublin. Over 200 nominations were submitted to the awards process to recognise excellence in nursing home care, eligible from 382 private and voluntary nursing homes across Ireland. Judges independent of NHI within differing older person care disciplines adjudicated on the entries. From the 24 finalists, eight overall winners will be announced and honoured at the prestigious awards ceremony for their exceptional dedication to nursing home care.

Irish television personality Mary Kennedy will MC the awards ceremony.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO, congratulated the finalists. “Congratulations to Phillip Carr, Signacare’s Catering team and the Caru Team for reaching the finals of the 2023 Nursing Homes Ireland Care Awards in association with Home Care Medical. It is a remarkable achievement and well-deserved, with nominations pouring in from nursing homes all over the country. The applications consistently displayed exceptional excellence; therefore, being a finalist represents outstanding recognition and is truly an honour for those going forward. The staff and residents of the three different nursing homes should take immense pride in the finalists’ accomplishment in reaching this stage.

“The NHI Care Awards serve as a celebration of the outstanding care provided by dedicated individuals and care teams in our 382 Member nursing homes across communities in Ireland. They recognize the extraordinary commitment of staff and nursing homes in meeting and exceeding the health and social care needs of nursing home residents.”

