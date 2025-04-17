Back to News

Three Major Projects could see major funding in Wexford

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

The Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare District has welcomed the submission of three major projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, calling it a very positive day for the area.

Two of the proposals are within the Rosslare District the purchasing of the old school in Duncormick to develop a community hub, and the second is acquiring land in Taghmon to expand the tag office.

A third project, outside the district, seeks land for a new park in Bunclody.

Cllr. Jim Codd, who helped assess the Duncormick site believes it could become a vital hub for a culturally rich and active community.

Speaking to South East Radio News he is hopeful for successful funding

