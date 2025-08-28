Four More Beaches With Do Not Swim Notices

There are four more “Do Not Swim” Notices in Co. Wexford.

They have been issued for Ballymoney, Cullenstown, Ballyhealy and Morriscastle Beaches.

Further samples are being taken today with results expected by Sunday 31st August at which stage the matter will be reviewed.

The latest sampling conducted as part of the Council’s normal monitoring of bathing water quality, showed elevated levels of bacteria at the beaches.

Following consultation with the HSE, it is necessary to issue “Do not swim” warning notices at the above beaches in accordance with the Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health.

Bathing water quality results for 19 Wexford beaches sampled over the 2025 to date bathing season, have been mainly excellent as published on the EPA operated website www.Beaches.ie

Wexford County Council advises members of the public visiting the above beach to please abide by the public notices advising against swimming.

More information on bathing water quality can be obtained on www.beaches.ie

