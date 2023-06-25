Three people rescued off Wexford coast

Three people were rescued after getting into difficulty swimming off the coast of Kilmore Quay at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Two men and one woman are reported to have drifted out to sea after being caught in a strong current.

A multi agency reponse was engaged after being alerted by members of the public.

Kilmore Quay Lifeboat, the Coastguard unit and the Rescue 117 responded to the alert.

The three people aged in their late teens and early 20’s were brought to Kilmore lifeguard station and one man was airlifted to University Hospital Waterford.

Ger Carthy, Ambulance Officer thanked the responders:

‘I have just left kilmore Quay having being called to attend a multi agency response to an incident involving three people in that area. I want thank the local community for their prompt response in calling 999. I would like to thank the Kilmore Quay lifeboat, Kilmore Quay Coastguard unit and the crew of Rescue 117 for their usual professional and prompt response. One male assessed onsite and airlifted to UHW as a precaution. All’s well that ends well.’