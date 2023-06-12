Thunderstorm and rain warning issued for Wexford

Met Éireann has issued a “Status Yellow” thunderstorm and rain warning for County Wexford.

The warning will remain active from now until 22:00 tonight – Monday June 12th.

Met Éireann says localised, slow-moving showers will bring heavy downpours, possible thunder, and a chance of hail.

Ireland’s national forecaster said the rest of this week will be very hot with sunny spells along with heavy showers or thunderstorms in some parts.

Temperatures will reach 27 degrees in some areas and conditions will remain humid and warm at night.