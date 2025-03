The Government has confirmed it’s received notice of redundancies from TikTok.

It’s believed about 300 jobs are at risk at the video sharing platform’s base in Dublin.

The Enterprise Minister says the Department will work with the affected workers in the coming weeks.

TikTok currently employs around 3,000 people at its Irish operation

Wexford TD & Labours Enterprise spokesperson George Lawlor spoke to South East Radio News saying its a worrying trend

