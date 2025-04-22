Time and date confirmed for public meeting for Enniscorthy flood relief scheme

A time and date for a public meeting to discuss the flood relief scheme in Enniscorthy has been announced.

The Riverside Park Hotel will host the event on Tuesday the 13th of May between 2 pm and 9 pm.

The aim of the Public Consultation Day is to gather feedback and opinions in relation to the options being considered and the emerging preferred option for Phase 1 of the scheme.

Wexford County Council with the support of the Office of Public Works (OPW) is undertaking the development of a Flood Relief Scheme for Enniscorthy. The Scheme is to be delivered in two phases. Phase 1 of the scheme will involve the removal of the Seamus Rafter Bridge, and the construction of a new road bridge and pedestrian bridge to replace the Seamus Rafter Bridge.

All residents, businesses, stakeholders and interested parties are being encouraged to attend and have your say to inform the identification and selection of the preferred option to be taken forward to planning.

