Timeline for Wexford Campus at SETU still hinges on receiving funding

The timeline for the Wexford SETU campus still hinges on receiving funding.

A business case for government funding has been submitted and is currently under review.

That’s according to professor veronica campbell who has indicated that once the funding is secured, the university will move forward with the next steps in the development process

This will include procurement, design, and eventually appointing a contractor.

In terms of a timeline, she confirmed that the new campus is intended to be delivered by 2028, which is the target year outlined in their current strategic plan

