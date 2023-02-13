TK Maxx issue product recall warning due to fire risk

TK Maxx Wexford are recalling the Aroma Home Plug-In Salt Lamp Night Light due to a safety issue which could cause an electric shock or fire. The plug pins and construction of the product do not

meet required safety standards.

The product was on sale in TK Maxx Wexford between

December 2022 and January 2023. The plug is marked GL-093 and one of the following product codes will be shown on the price sticker and your receipt – 700540, 700545, 700549, 700552.

If you purchased the product, please stop using it immediately and return to Wexford TK Maxx store for a full refund.